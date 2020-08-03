‘Glee’ Star Jenna Ushkowitz Engaged To David Stanley

“Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz announced that she was engaged to boyfriend David Stanley.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday with a photo of the newly engaged couple smiling with their French bulldog.

Jenna showed off her sparkly diamond ring in the post writing, “Yes, a million times, yes.”

Yes, a million times, yes ✨

David shared the same photo paired with the simple caption, “Yes ❤️❤️❤️”

The couple of who have been dating since June 2018 were flooded with congratulations from their famous friends.

Demi Lovato wrote, “DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP.” “I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU.” She added.

“Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕” Becca Tilly wrote.

Jamie Lynn Sigler commented, “Omg Jenna congrats !!!!!!! I’m so happy for you❤️❤️”

Jenna’s “Glee” co-star Kevin Mchale wrote, “I WILL NEVER HAVE ENOUGH WORDS TO EXPRESS MY HAPPINESS FOR YOU!! HAPPY TEARS ARE WELCOME!”

“HOLY S**T!!!! YES!!!!! IT’S F**KING GORGEOUS😍😍😍” Sarah Hyland commented.

