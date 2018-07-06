Demi Lovato Gets Shady On Twitter & Fans Think It's About Her Ex-Sobriety Coach

How does Demi Lovato stay "Cool For The Summer"? By throwing some serious shade.
On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer shared a cryptic tweet that fans took as a major clapback.
"Good luck on your blog," she wrote.
While at first glance it appears the post is innocent enough, but Demi can always count on her Lovatics to read between the lines. They instantly theorized that the shady post was aimed at the popstar's ex-sobriety coach, Mike Bayer.
The life coach, who has previously gone on tour with Demi, posted a cryptic video to his Instagram shading an unnamed artist just hours before the tweet.
"I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves 'artists,'" he said in the video. "I'm here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist."
He continued, "I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that's not being an artist, that's being a jerk. And you shouldn't stand for that."
While both parties kept their shade vague, fans are already taking sides in what could be a feud between Demi and Mike. Celebrities like Ruby Rose and James Charles even chimed in, proving they are solidly #TeamDemi.