Kim Kardashian’s Kids Rock Iconic ’90s Musicians Costumes for Halloween – See Their Spot-On Styles!

Are you that somebody?

Kim Kardashian’s kids are channeling some iconic ’90s musicians for Halloween this year.

On Friday, “The Kardashians” star revealed the spot-on styles her four children are suiting up in for the upcoming holiday weekend in a new post on Instagram.

“THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” the 42-year-old captioned the photos.

North, 9, dressed up in one of Aaliyah’s most memorable Tommy Hilfiger ensembles, while her sister, Chicago, 4, portrayed Sade in denim. Kim’s oldest son, Saint, 6, rocked a similar look to a young Snoop Dogg in a checkered shirt and braids and her youngest, Psalm, 3, paid tribute to Eazy-E’s “Straight Outta Compton” style in a black hat and gloves.

The foursome posed together for a series of professional photos as their mom shared the legendary inspiration on her Instagram stories.

The Skims founder’s famous friends and family celebrated the kids’ costumes in the comments section.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner wrote.

“🏆 !!!!!!” Her sister, Kylie Jenner commented.

“😍😍😍😍,” Paris Hilton shared in awe, as Caitlyn Jenner added the same emojis in her comment.

“Yes 😍😂😍,” family friend Malika Haqq said.

” OMGGGG 🤍🤍🤍,” Adrienne Bailon gushed.

As Kim gears up for the haunted holiday, she also shared an inside look at her Halloween decorations at her home earlier this week in a video shared to Instagram.

“Perfect Halloween 2022,” she captioned the clip, which featured an alarming amount of faux hands coming out of the ground and an archway full of skulls above her door.

The posts come just days after the SKKN BY KIM founder marked her 42nd birthday.

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much. The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special and I will remember this birthday forever,” she wrote on social media on October 23.