Demi Lovato Opens Up About ‘Complicated’ Relationship With Their Late Dad On Father’s Day: ‘Today Is Always So Difficult’

Demi Lovato is speaking out on about their late father.

The “Dancing with the Devil” singer took to their Instagram story on Father’s Day, where they opened up about their “tough relationship” with their late father Patrick Lovato, who passed away in 2013.

“Trying not to wake up sad.. Trying to stay positive. Today is always so difficult. This is for anyone else who’s lost a father, can’t be with their dad, didn’t know their dad, or anyone who has a tough relationship with their dad. I spent many years on this holiday whether or not I should call him..” Demi wrote. “Take it from me, if you can, make the call.”

Demi continued, saying they sometimes regret not reaching out to their father, but ultimately Demi is proud of setting boundaries.

“Some days I regret not calling other days I’m proud of myself for holding my boundary because I was doing what was best for me and my mental health. It’s complicated, and I wish it were different butt his made me into the person I am today. Anyway my heart goes out to the people still holding their boundaries as well,” the post reads.

After speaking about Patrick, Demi shared a loving message to their stepfather Eddie De La Garza.

“To the man who raised me, I love you so much. Thank you @eddie.delagarza Happy Father’s Day dad,” the post concludes.

— Stephanie Swaim