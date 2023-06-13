Emily Blunt Shares Compassionate Message To People Who Stutter At American Institute for Stuttering Gala: ‘It’s Not All Of You’ (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt is getting honest about her personal stuttering challenges.

The 40-year-old opened up to Access Hollywood about her own journey before hosting this year’s American Institute for Stuttering Gala on Monday.

“I understand the plight. I understand the journey. I understand how hard it can be, when you have so much to say and so much to share with the world, how limiting it is. It’s like a cage on people’s true character. So, it’s an emotional cause and it’s one that I’ve lived, and I understand. I love coming here because you hear people’s stories,” Emily explained.

She also shared a heartfelt message to people who stutter.

“That’s really what I tell everyone is that it’s not all of you, it’s just a part of you. Everyone’s got something, this just is your thing,” she added.

During the mom of two’s night out, she also raved about how amazing of a father her husband, John Krasinski is ahead of Father’s Day.

“His devotion. His complete obsession with the girls. I mean, it comes so naturally to him. He only wants to be with them, so it’s just a natural mad love affair he has with them,” she gushed when asked what makes him such a superhero dad.

As for their family has any plans to spoil the “Jack Ryan” star this weekend Emily joked that they should probably let him sleep in.

“I’ll probably make some coffee, is that enough?” she quipped.