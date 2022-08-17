Demi Lovato Steps Out In New York City Multiple Times With Musician Jutes

Demi Lovato has a new love in her life.

The “Holy Fvck” singer was photographed on Tuesday and Wednesday out in New York City with her rumored new boyfriend Jutes.

On Wednesday, they donned punk rock chic ensembles. Demi rocked a plaid skirt and a printed top. While Jutes opted for a graphic tee and camouflage pants.

News previously broke earlier in the month that the “Cool For The Summer” singer had a new love in her life. A source spoke out to People at the time saying that Demi and their man are in a “really happy and healthy relationship,” adding “he’s a super great guy.”

The news comes nearly two years after the “Camp Rock” alum called it quits with their fiancé Max Ehrich. Demi called things off after six months together.

Demi is currently promoting their new album “Holy Fvck,” which is out on Friday, and is in the Big Apple while taking over “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” from Aug. 16-18.

Access Hollywood recently spoke with Jimmy backstage at his show, and he opened up about having Demi on, and he had nothing but amazing things to say about working with them.

“We’ve known Demi forever. They’ve been on our show since the ‘Late Night’ days so to have fun with Demi is something we are looking forward to. It’s going to be crazy, it’s good, you never know what’s going to happen,” he exclusively told Access.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also recently opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about their new album and the inspiration behind it.

“Everything that I write about comes from personal experiences. I had gone through a rough time last year. I went back to treatment. And when I came out I had all of this unresolved trauma that I hadn’t dealt with, that I started to deal with in treatment. And then when I came out, I was like, ‘it’s ok to be angry and feel those things.’ So when I was making the album, in the first week I had a lot of anger. And I think it showed in a lot of the songs,” Demi shared.

— Stephanie Swaim