Demi Lovato Triumphs Over Eating Disorders And Addiction In ‘I Love Me’ Music Video

Demi Lovato has returned to the music scene, and she isn’t holding anything back! The 27-year-old dropped her second song of 2020 on Friday alongside a powerful music video.

The song, which is only Demi’s second release since her near-fatal overdose in 2018, tells of the singer’s long journey towards self-love. The video begins with Demi, clad in a white coat over an all-black ensemble, fighting with different versions of herself: she and a destructive “Demi” force clad in all black duke it out while a “Demi” dressed in all white meditates nearby.

As the singer battles with herself, lyrics about her prior eating disorder play. “I’m guilty ’bout everything that I eat (Every single day) / Feelin’ myself is a felony / Jedi level sabotage / Voices in my head make up my entourage,” Demi sings.

Finally, during a chorus, the real Demi prevails over her dark side! “’Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself / But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else,” goes the pre-chorus, before the real message of the song begins. “Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone? / And I always got my finger on the self-destruct / I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah).”

But some of the most telling parts of the music video come when the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer steps out of her apartment onto the streets of New York City, clad in a badass red ensemble in order to confront her past.

First, Demi passes by a band playing on the front steps of a house, with a lead singer who is nearly identical to Demi’s character in the 2008 Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock.” Demi smiles at the group as she sings the chorus to her new song, but keeps walking by.

Almost immediately after, a group of three similar-looking men clad in sparkly jackets brush past Demi, and they are dead ringers for the Jonas Brothers. The brothers co-starred alongside Demi in “Camp Rock,” and she had a brief relationship with Joe in 2010.

Still, Demi doesn’t stop.

One of the most powerful moments comes as Demi walks past someone in a stretcher being wheeled onto an ambulance in a seeming reference to her 2018 overdose. Demi tenderly places her hand on the person’s shoulder, before continuing to walk alone into the busy streets of New York.