Lawrence Rocks Dodgers Stadium While Opening For The Jonas Brothers

Lawrence delivered one rockin’ performance!

The sibling sensation, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, brought their infectious energy and soulful sound to Dodgers Stadium on Saturday night as the opening act for the Jonas Brothers.

The duo sang some of their most popular tracks, including “Don’t Lose Sight” and their newest single “I’m Confident I’m Insecure.”

Lawrence has been opening for the Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas since they first kicked off their tour at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, last month. They will continue to support the trio as their tour goes through the fall.

The 8-piece soul-pop band has released five studio albums, with their most recent being “Hotel TV,” which garnered over 60 million streams on Spotify, and tens of millions of streams across all major platforms.