Demi Lovato Will Sing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for Demi Lovato! The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she will be singing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl in Miami.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV,” Demi captioned the post. “See you in Miami @NFL.” The news came only two days after the “Sober” singer similarly took to Instagram and announced she will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, just one week before her Super Bowl performance.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” Demi captioned a fierce photo of herself staring directly into the camera. The singer’s performance at the Grammy Awards will mark her first return to the stage following her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Demi’s last single titled “Sober” talked about her struggles with addiction, and was released in June 2018 just months after her overdose.

But it seems like the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is ready to make her triumphant singing return! And the Super Bowl is now jam-packed with musical powerhouses, as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are set to headline the halftime show.

After Demi sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Miami, she will join an elite group of performers who performed the songs in years past. Gladys Knight was the National Anthem performer last year, and Pink famously gave an incredible performance while battling the flu. And who could forget about Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé?

We can’t wait to hear Demi bring down the house again!