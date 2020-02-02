Demi Lovato Wows Super Bowl LIV With Soaring National Anthem    

Demi Lovato was an absolute standout at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday as she belted the National Anthem.

Demi’s soaring vocals rang out through the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and got a huge round of applause from fans and from social media. The 27-year-old singer carried out the final note on a high with a multi-octave run – a monumental moment for the stunning star.

The “Anyone” songbird looked gorgeous at the Super Bowl too – rocking an all-white, belted suit and wearing her hair down in long curls.

The performance rounds out a big week for Demi, who performed her new song “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The performance marked her triumphant return to the stage, nearly two years after an ambulance rushed the singer to the hospital following a drug overdose on July 24, 2018.

As for the Super Bowl, Demi seemed to have willed this one.

On Sunday morning, the 27-year-old pop star re-shared a tweet of hers from 10 years ago. “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl,” the message read from Feb. 7, 2010. “Onnnee dayyy….”