Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Was ‘Aware’ They Were Over Before Breakup Went Public (Report)

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé is weighing in on their sudden split.

Max Ehrich took to his Instagram story over the weekend with a not-so-subtle message about his side of the story, seemingly claiming he didn’t know his and Demi’s engagement was over until he saw it in the media.

“Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the soap opera star wrote. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

WATCH: Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

Max concluded his note with “God bless,” echoing the “Jesus Loves You” Instagram post he shared on Thursday as his and Demi’s news broke.

The “Skyscraper” singer has yet to directly comment on the split or Max’s latest remarks herself, but a source told People on Saturday that Demi made sure Max was “aware” things were over between them before the breakup went public.

An insider also shared with Access Hollywood earlier this week that Demi and the “Young and the Restless” actor had called it quits, with People reporting that the choice was not made lightly.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source revealed to the mag, adding that the pair intended to remain on good terms. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Demi and Max were first linked earlier this year and are now moving on just two months after announcing their engagement. The romance escalated fast in quarantine and the duo went public in May with a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Jjustin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

Over the summer, Max proposed to Demi on the beach and the pop superstar swooned over the milestone moment in a romantic Instagram post.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi wrote in part, captioning a series of photos of her and Max embracing and sharing a kiss with her engagement ring on full display. “it was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself.”

— Erin Biglow