Gigi Hadid Kisses Bradley Cooper In Rare PDA During Dinner Date In New York City

Sealed with a kiss! Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance appears to be going strong.

The supermodel, 28, was photographed kissing her Oscar-nominated beau, 49, while they enjoyed a group dinner date at New York City hotspot Via Carota on Thursday night. Gigi cradled Bradley’s smiling face in the snaps as she gave him a smooch.

Pals including “Queer Eye” stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France were spotted among the attendees, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that the outing may have been in honor of Antoni’s 40th birthday. Gigi gave the TV personality an Instagram shoutout for his milestone hours after her and Bradley’s latest PDA, posting a video of Antoni blowing out candles on a cake.

March 14th: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Antoni Porowski’s birthday party in New York.https://t.co/0ZJZ2VXUV7 pic.twitter.com/JBpRGotc7v — Gigi Hadid Media (@GigiHadidMedia) March 15, 2024



Bradley and Gigi first sparked dating rumors back in October when they were once again seen at Via Carota. Despite continued public outings the pair has yet to comment publicly on their relationship.

Though Gigi didn’t attend the Oscars earlier this month, where Bradley and his film “Maestro” were up for multiple honors, she did make a subtle appearance to celebrate an earlier award season event.

The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner with the actor and director’s mom, Gloria Campano, after the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, hitting up Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Bradley and Gloria were photographed arriving to the restaurant with Gigi walking in later. The runway queen also exited the venue separately after their meal.

Gigi may not have stepped out as Bradley’s official date for the Globes or Academy Awards, he did bring Gloria as his plus-one to both events and they posed on the red carpet together.