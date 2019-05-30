Demi Moore & Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Blasts Paparazzi Pics In The Most Hilarious Way

Scout Willis is NOT ready for her close up, thank you very much.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ middle daughter didn’t take kindly to recent paparazzi photos of her and younger sister Tallulah. Instead of straightforward trash-talking, however, Scout called out the snaps with a killer punchline that left her Instagram followers howling.

Scout posted a screenshot of a tabloid story that showed her and Tallulah walking out of a convenience store with snacks in tow. The article’s headline referred to Scout as smiling “mischievously,” but the 27-year-old clearly had a different take on her candid expression – as well as the notion that being born into Hollywood privilege has nothing but perks.

“You know, if you’re ever in need of some humility just come back in your next life through the vagina of a celebrity and you too can have an existence filled with surprise paparazzi encounters and photos of yourself looking like you’re enjoying the smell of your own fart on the internet!!” she wrote.

Scout added a close-up look at the photo in question to emphasize her joke, and it’s safe to say fans weren’t the only ones here for her message.

“Sing it baby,” Tallulah commented.

Mom Demi chimed in too, and took her support to the next level with the ultimate parental shoutout for all three of her girls.

“I absolutely adore you all and I am so incredibly proud of you. You are all stunningly beautiful and I am in awe. Your strength generosity and [love] are shining through with dignity! I love you!” she wrote, which prompted gushing responses from both Scout and Tallulah.

Though Scout’s post inspired a sweet mother-daughter exchange, at least one of the gals’ famous friends also took a moment to sound off — but kept their reaction to a simple note of admiration.

“Caption goals,” Val Chmerkovskiy replied.

— Erin Biglow