Demi Moore Gushes Over Daughter Tallulah’s Engagement: ‘Happy Day For The Whole Family’

Demi Moore is bursting with joy over her daughter Tallulah’s engagement!

Tallulah Willis announced the exciting news that she was engaged on Instagram this week, sharing a photo of new fiancé Dillon Buss down on one knee. “With absolute most certainty,” she captioned the snap.

Dillon posted a sweet series of snaps of his own, writing, “I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend.”

Looks like Demi is sharing in the excitement, as she shared an adorable photo sandwiched between Tallulah and Dillon, writing, “Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family 💍❤️.”

Tallulah wrote in the comments, “Love you so much mama.”

She also shared a photo seemingly showing the moment she and her other daughter Scout and Rumer found out about the engagement via a group FaceTime, and their big smiles say it all!

It looks like Dillon is already being welcomed as part of the family, as Demi shared another group photo of the newly engaged couple and the whole family out to lunch. “Lunch with the Matriarchs of the Moore and Willis clan,” she wrote.

Congratulations to Tallulah and Dillon on their engagement!

