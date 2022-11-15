Denise Richards’ Car Allegedly Shot At During Road Rage Incident In Los Angeles

Denise Richards claims she was involved in a road rage incident in Los Angeles.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s publicist tells NBC News that the incident, where Denise and her husband’s car was allegedly shot at, had occurred.

Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers’ Love In Photos View Gallery

However, authorities with the LAPD, the L.A. Sheriff’s department and the CHP said they had no record of a road rage shooting occurring in the area on Monday.

TMZ, who first reported on the news, reports that the actress and her husband Aaron were driving to a studio in Los Angeles on Monday when a driver behind them allegedly got “irritated” and shouted at them while trying to get by them.

Things reportedly escalated when the driver allegedly shot the truck, hitting the back end on the driver’s side.

The outlet reports that no one was injured.

A source spoke out to People about the incident, revealing that Denise is “shaken up” about what went down.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn’t want to not show up to work,” the source told the outlet.

— Stephanie Swaim