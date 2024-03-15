Derek Gushes Over Return To Symphony Of Dance Tour: ‘The Love’ On That Stage Will Be ‘Unbelievable’

Derek Hough is looking forward to returning to the stage and continuing his Symphony of Dance tour!

“This tour, this show, is full out: live music, live band, incredible cast of dancers. ” the ballroom pro told Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the upcoming performances. “In fact, some of the dancers are on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ right now competing. It’s just an incredible cast. You’re gonna love it.”

Derek put his tour on hold last year amid his wife Hayley Erbert’s health battle. He told Kit and Mario how much love and support he and his wife have received amid her recovery, and he hopes to give that love right back through his performances.

“Just the intention and the spirit, the love that’s going to be on that stage, it’s going to be unbelievable … This tour feels like, let’s go out there, I want to thank you all in person and put on a great show for you,” he said.

Last year, Hayley was hospitalized for a cranial hematoma and underwent two skull surgeries, and she’s since made great progress in her recovery.

“She’s on track to make an absolute full recovery, and every nurse and doctor that sees her are kind of like in shock, actually,” Derek said. “So, she’s my miracle wife. I love her.”

For dates and tickets to Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance, visit his website.

Watch more from Derek’s appearance on Access Daily on Monday; check your local listings.