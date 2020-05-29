Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

After months of reported marital troubles, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced their split after nearly three years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the former couple told People in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The news won’t come as a shock to fans who know the couple has been spending time apart, even quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge told OprahMag.com that the time apart from Brooks was “magical.”

“This is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference…My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work…and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

Soon after, Brooks opened up about his time in Idaho and revealed he hadn’t been craving intimacy with his then-wife.

“During this time, I’m not in the proximity to my wife. I’m not in the same room with her, and with what I’m doing here, that my sex drive wouldn’t be at its peak,” he admitted on his hit “How Men Think” podcast.

Even more recently, Hough had been spotted out and about without her wedding ring, including when she went for a walk with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles.

