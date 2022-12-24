Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Involved In ‘Scary Car Accident’ With ‘Steep Hill, Icy Roads,’ Mountain & Tree

Derek Hough and fiancée Hayley Erbert are sharing their recent experience of getting into a scary car accident.

The couple shared on Friday in an Instagram reel the details of what happened. Hayley said that the accident “involved a step hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain.” But that they still have “so much to be grateful for” following the scary ordeal.

She wrote in the post, “First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow,” Erbert revealed in her lengthy caption. “Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. XO.”

Derek also shared the same video as his fiancée but added a few more details, writing, “The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything,” he said. “She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived. ”

The video they shared includes images of the aftermath of the crash which showed Hayley being treated by paramedics as she received four stitches above her eyebrow. They had images of a Mercedes-Benz SUV crushed and they detailed they following the crash they headed to a super market to purchase snacks.

In the video, Hayley was also seen having difficulty chewing candy due to her injuries.

But the couple are feeling grateful as the accident could have been worse.

The couple spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show and revealed where they are with wedding planning.

