Derek Hough Returning to ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Derek Hough is making his return to “Dancing With The Stars!”

A Twitter video shared by “Good Morning America” teases his return, but keeps things a little mysterious. “He’s a ‘Dancing With The Stars’ legend,” the voiceover says. “He’s won the Mirror Ball a record six different times. Now, he is back: Derek Hough. But what will he be doing on the new epic season of Dancing With The Stars?”

The video says the big reveal of Derek’s role on the show will come Tuesday on GMA. Fans have already begun speculating in what capacity the “World Of Dance” judge will return. While many hope that he will come back to the ballroom floor as a dance partner, others theorize that he could serve as a judge, or possibly share some responsibilities with new host Tyra Banks.

Derek spoke to our own Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to share his reaction to the news Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be replaced with Tyra. “I wish the show well, and I wish it to do well and succeed,” he said. “But I also send out my love, and I love Tom Bergeron… It’s like family, you know. So, I wish him the best, and he’s just a legend, man.” He still sent well wishes to the supermodel, adding, “Good luck to Tyra Banks.”

Derek’s not the only fan favorite making his DWTS return for season 29. New dad Artem Chigvintsev will make his way back to the ballroom as he competes for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy as a professional dance partner.

The star-studded cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was officially announced on Wednesday. The lineup includes “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause, “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalf, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Justina Machado from “One Day at a Time” joins the cast, along with NBA legend Charles Oakley, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, ice skater Johnny Weir.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean were previously announced as joining the dance competition.

Season 29 of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres September 14 on ABC.

— by Katcy Stephan