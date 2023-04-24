Len Goodman Remembered By Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli & More ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancers & Contestants

Len Goodman has died at 78 years of age after battling bone cancer.

The former head judge on “Dancing with the Stars” passed away on Saturday at hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family, according to a statement shared with NBC News.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” his manager Jackie Gill told the outlet in a statement on Monday. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Len was a professional dancer himself before his long-running stint on “Dancing With The Stars” from 2005 until 2022. He was also a head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” the British version of the show from 2004 until 2016.

He’s being remembered by his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli along with many other pro dancers and contestants from the “Dancing With The Stars” family.

Bruno shared on social media, “Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away. I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno.”

Carrie Ann posted a video montage on Instagram along with a heartfelt tribute, she wrote, “A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” she began. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again…✨ Rest In Peace Len 🤍”