Derek Hough Surprises Unsuspecting Tourists With Impromptu Dance Party (EXCLUSIVE)

Just when tourists thought it’d be an ordinary day at one of New York City’s most famous landmarks, some unsuspecting tourists were treated to a surprise when six-time “Dancing With The Stars” winner and “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough showed up to lead their tour of NBC studios.

“We have a new Page here,” joked an official NBC Page. “This is his Page orientation.”

The superstar dance pro dressed the part wearing a Page blazer complete with an NBC hat to disguise himself before getting the party started at The Shop at NBC Studios. He quickly nabbed a volunteer to join him for an impromptu swing dance.

“Hopefully we can spread some smiles around this place,” exclaimed Derek.

The crowd gathered around and clapped as he twirled and dipped two different dance partners, who were probably just expecting to join an NBC Studio tour.

“For me, I actually genuinely love to just start dancing with people,” Derek explained following the surprise. “Usually when they ask for a photo or something, I’ll take a photo, but then I’ll start dancing with them.”

Derek loves to spread joy and bring smiles to people’s faces, and he believes he’s found a way to do just that by partnering with Lays.

“One of the fastest ways to cheer somebody up is to start dancing with them, whether it be my mom, or my grandma, or my sisters, or just some random strangers,” said Derek.

“We want to put more energy, more focus into what’s good in this world,” he added.

Lays is donating a million dollars to Operation Smile, an organization that helps kids around the world with cosmetic procedures, speech therapy, and their mental health and emotional well-being. For each smile bag purchased, a donation will go towards Operation Smile.

“What I love about it is that the smiles that you see on the bags are actual people that are doing good in their communities,” said Derek.

He hopes these smiles inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

— by Marielle Williams