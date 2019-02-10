Diana Ross got a seriously epic intro at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday when her grandson Raif introduced her magical performance. Little Raif, who is the son of Diana’s daughter Rhonda Ross,, stole the show with his adorable dance moves as he headed up to the mic to talk about his grandma!

Raif kicked things off with a joke — questioning Grammy host Alicia Keys for calling him a little guy when he’s clearly got hit stuff together. Then Raif shared with the audience why he looks up to his soul-singing granny so much — and it’s safe to say we all share that sentiment.

If Raif looks familiar, it’s because this “little guy” isn’t a first-timer on the award show circuit. At the 2017 AMAs, during Diana’s tribute, he came out and literally stole the show by rocking out on the stage with tons of wild dance moves.

Social media couldn’t get enough of him — just check it out in the video below!

Raif got tons of applause from the Grammys audience, so here’s hoping he makes a repeat performance next year.