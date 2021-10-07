Diane Keaton Stars As Justin Bieber’s Mother In His New ‘Ghost’ Music Video

Justin Bieber has a new Oscar-winning co-star!

Diane Keaton took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her upcoming feature in the music video for the pop superstar’s hit single “Ghost” from his latest album, “Justice.”

The Hollywood icon, 75, portrays Justin’s mother in the video. The sweet trailer, which Diane shared with her 1.9 million followers, shows her and Justin, 27, spending family time together and making memories as the track tells the story of losing a loved one.

The “Father of the Bride” star expressed in her caption that it was “an honor” to work with Justin and his “incredible” team.

“AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!! @justinbieber @allisonjamiekaye @ryangood24 @colinseyes @rorykramer,” Diane wrote.

The singer also shared excitement about teaming up with Diane and posted the “Ghost” trailer on his own Instagram page. Fans and famous friends immediately flocked to the comment section, with photographer and director Alfredo Flores already calling it the “best video ever.”

The full “Ghost” video drops on Friday.

— Mardi Houn

