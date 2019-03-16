Diane Kruger Shows Off Her Post Baby Body Four Months After Giving Birth

Diane Kruger is looking fit and fabulous!

The actress took to Instagram to show off her svelte figure four months after welcoming her baby with Norman Reedus.

“Am I showing off ? F*** yeah. ‘cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back,” she wrote.

“I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age. I want to thank @hannahbower2 for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated,” she added.

“I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first….but also for my (boo),” she continued. “The female body is AMAZING.”

In the snap, she poses in a red bikini top and black-and-white pants while sitting on her knees in a spacious gym.

Diane and Norman welcomed their daughter together back in November.

The actress confirmed the happy news in December, sharing a loved up pic with her man.

“2018 has been a year of new beginnings…rewarding, if challenging journeys..but mostly, a year of love,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram…but above all, I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner,” she added.

— Stephanie Swaim