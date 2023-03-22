Dick Van Dyke, 97, Involved In Malibu Car Accident

Dick Van Dyke is on the mend after a car accident last week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Access Hollywood in a statement on Wednesday that the actor, 97, was involved in a single-car collision in Malibu, Calif., on March 15 after his vehicle slid off the roadway and into a block wall during rainy weather. Law enforcement additionally shared that the fire department evaluated Van Dyke at the scene and treated him for “moderate injuries.” No other passengers were involved. According to a press release, deputies determined that alcohol and drugs were not a factor and the crash was caused by traveling at a speed unsafe for the weather conditions.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the comedy legend’s rep for comment.

The incident comes weeks after the “Mary Poppins” and “Dick Van Dyke Show” star wowed “The Masked Singer” with his epic reveal on the reality competition. Van Dyke sang Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling” while dressed in a gnome costume, making him the oldest contestant in the show’s history.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger was even moved to tears upon learning Van Dyke’s identity, sharing how grateful she was to be in the presence of such a beloved icon.

Van Dyke told People after his appearance that he had a total blast on “The Masked Singer” and had never even seen it prior to being asked to join the current season. The actor explained that despite being blindfolded the whole time and never meeting any crew members face-to-face, was sure the precautions would be worth it.

“I was positive they wouldn’t be able to guess who I was. And I was right!” he said.

— Erin Biglow