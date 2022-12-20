Rumer Willis And Boyfriend Derek Tomas Are Expecting First Child Together

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are going to be parents!

On Tuesday, the pair announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, sharing a carousel of photos featuring her baby bump.

In the first picture, the father-to-be wraps his hand around the 34-year-old’s stomach and gives it a kiss as she smiles. In the second snap, the mom-to-be shows off her pregnant silhouette as she stands near a window. The final photo features Derek gasping as he holds onto Rumer’s belly.

Their friends and family flooded their comments section, congratulating them on the exciting news!

Rumer’s mom Demi Moore commented “LoveYOU ❤️❤️👏👏. ”

Her sister Scout Willis wrote, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party.”

Eiza Gonzalez chimed in writing “Omg!!!! Congrats you two love you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Aaron Paul wrote “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Rumer and Derek have been romantically linked since earlier this year.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The former couple was married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 31-year-old Scout, and 28-year-old Tallulah.

The “Die Hard” actor is also dad to two more daughters, eight-year-old Evelyn and 10-year-old Mabel, whom he shares with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

-Emely Navarro