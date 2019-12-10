Did Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Just Break Up?

Trouble in paradise? Maybe not for this couple. Fans were sent into a tizzy after Cara Delevingne seemingly tweeted a breakup announcement between her and Ashley Benson late Monday night. The tweet was quickly deleted, but was captured in a screengrab by Entertainment Tonight.

“Me and Ashley broke up,” read a tweet on Cara’s account. The two have been dating for nearly a year and have been super adorable on social media—Cara even seemingly gave a shout-out to her lady love at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” Cara said. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.” Cara ended her speech with a sweet nickname and message to Ashley: “I love you, Sprinkles.”

That’s why fans were having a hard time believing Cara would announce the breakup in such a public way, especially since the post was taken down less than 20 minutes later. And they became even more convinced when other suspicious activity began flooding the 27-year-old’s account.

Social media users were quick to snap screenshots of questionable activity on Cara’s account, including a free iPhone giveaway and some rather crass comments about Ashley herself.

Our Cara would never! All of the posts have since been deleted and neither Cara nor Ashley have spoken out on the incident, so it’s pretty safe to say the “Suicide Squad” actress was most likely hacked.

Thank goodness this couple is still going strong!