Did ‘Chicago’ Stars Jesse Lee Soffer & Torrey Devitto Breakup?

WATCH: ‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Says The Season Finale Is ‘The Best Episode’ Ever



Is love lost in Chitown?

“Chicago P.D.” star Jesse Lee Soffer and “Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto have ended their relationship, according to Us Weekly.

“The pair are still friends but are both single,” a source told the outlet.

The couple, both 34, met on set of the “Chicago” NBC shows and began dating last summer.

“It’s great. It’s awesome,” Jesse told Us of their relationship in September 2018.

“It’s really great. Everything is going so well. I’m really happy, happiest I’ve ever been,” Torrey said over a month later.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum was previously married to “Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. The pair decided to “amicably split” in July of 2013 after only two years of marriage.

Then, Torrey briefly dated “Dancing With The Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Meanwhile, Jesse had an on and off relationship with his former “Chicago P.D.” co-star, Sophia Bush.

Access reached out to both Torrey and Jesse’s rep.