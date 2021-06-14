Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Secretly Tie The Knot This Weekend?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have secretly got married over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gwen was photographed on a stroll in Santa Monica with her love Blake and her 7-year-old son Apollo. But there appeared to be a diamond wedding band on the same finger as her engagement ring, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The “Don’t Speak” singer and her family just recently celebrated the upcoming wedding with an intimate meal.

“I got kidnapped by family to celebrate…I’m getting married,” she said on her Instagram story on Friday. Gwen shared a few of the special mementos her tribe gifted her to help her get ready for the big day.

Her mom sister and more family members gave her something old – a copy of the mass on the day of marriage from her parents wedding in 1966, something new – a perfectly packaged gift, and something borrowed and blue tucked in the corner.

Gwen posted a video of the flower centerpiece and captioned it with, “Feeling loved feeling blessed.”

On Friday, Gwen shared a photo of herself holding a wrapped present which said, “She’s Getting Marriiieeeeed.”

The pop diva and her country crooner announced their engagement in October 2020 and while they never have revealed the date of their big day.

The country singer told USA Today in May that Gwen was calling the shots for their upcoming wedding day.

“I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it’s going to be great,” he said. Blake joked that it’s probably best that the “Hollaback Girl” singer makes the event her own.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried. French fries, chicken tenders—you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control,” he said.

