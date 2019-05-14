Did Jeffree Star Just Put An End To James Charles’ Merch Line Sisters Apparel?

Is Sisters Apparel done for?

There might be something sister-suspicious going on with James Charles’ merch line.

The company’s website has apparently been taken down and now the URL simply redirects to James’ YouTube channel.

The line might truly be dunzo, seeing as its distributor is none other than Killer Merch, Jeffree Star’s company.

Earlier in the morning Sisters Apparel was still listed as a “partner” on the Killer Merch website, but as of 11AM PT, it has been completely scrubbed from the website!

The disappearance of Sisters Apparel comes on the heels of Jeffree taking Tati Westbrook’s side in what has become a very messy online feud that has resulted in James losing millions of YouTube subscribers.

If you haven’t been following, Tati recently posted a video title “BYE SISTER,” which now has over 40 million views. In the video, she slams James for promoting a direct competitor to her vitamin line while he was at Coachella.

She also blasts how he frequently jokes about wanting to hook up with straight guys and says that he only cares about staying relevant and getting more money.

James responded with an apology video, expressing his regret about how things went down and telling Tati how sorry he is.

Following the whole saga, Jeffree took sides with Tati, tweeting, “HUGE CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 8 MILLION subscribers!!!!”

He also tweeted and deleted a harsh message about James claiming that the beauty guru is a “danger to society.”

The drama has led to Tati gaining nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers and James losing nearly 3 million subscribers, per analytics website SocialBlade.com.

— Stephanie Swaim