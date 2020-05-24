Did John Cena Donate $40K To Late WWE Friend Shad Gaspard’s GoFundMe?

John Cena may have given back to his late WWE friend’s loved ones in a major way.

Following the tragic death of wrestler Shad Gaspard earlier this week, a GoFundMe effort set up in his honor has raised more than $130,000 and it’s believed a large portion of that likely came from John.

The page’s donor list features a top gift of $40,000 from an anonymous user who submitted under the name “CTC RIP,” leading fans to speculate that John was behind the generous contribution. The acronym could be a reference to Cryme Tyme Cenation, the wrestling tag team formed in 2008 featuring John, Shad and Shad’s Cryme Tyme partner, JTG. Though John bowed out of the trio following an injury shortly afterward, according to TMZ he and Shad remained close.

The “Fast 9” star has yet to speak out on the donation rumors but he did publicly mourn Shad’s loss on social media, calling him a “true hero” in a brief Instagram tribute. On Saturday, he followed up with a WWE screenshot featuring a car with “CTC” written in graffiti over the front wheel well, furthering speculation that he’d done his part to help the Gaspard family’s GoFundMe surpass its goal.

Shad sadly passed away after he and his son were pulled into a riptide while swimming off the Southern California coast. A lifeguard who responded to the scene reportedly recalled Shad urging him to make sure his 10-year-old was rescued first. Though the boy was taken to safety, Shad got swept out to sea and his body was recovered near the Venice Beach shoreline in Los Angeles three days later on May 20, police told NBC News.

John isn’t the only member of the WWE community grieving Shad’s loss. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was especially struck by the performer’s heartbreaking final wishes, especially as a dad himself.

“This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family,” Dwayne wrote on Instagram. “Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”

— Erin Biglow