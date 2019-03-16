Did John Stamos Really Just Get A Tattoo Of Nick Jonas’ Face?!

The prank war between Nick Jonas and John Stamos is so epic!

The actor took to Instagram to share photos of what appears to be a giant tattoo on his forearm of Nick Jonas…TBH it could be fake, you never know these days, but nevertheless it’s nothing short of amazing.

“JoBros for life,” he wrote in the caption.

The Jonas Brothers thought the real-or-not-real tattoo was hilarious.

“Okay…Okay…” Nick said in the comments.

“No way!!!!” Kevin added.

Joe simply responded with a ton of emojis.

The prank war to end all prank wars started when Nick shared a snap of himself wearing a sweater with the “Full House” star’s face on it.

“It’s your move @johnstamos,” he wrote.

John responded in kind by getting a pillow made with the photo of Joe on it saying, “I had the craziest dram last night…”

Nick then took it one step further by getting John’s photo made into a blanket.

“I’ll sleep well knowing #sucker is number 1!” he wrote.

The whole prank war seems to be an elaborate way to promote the JoBros’ hit new single, “Sucker” as it’s mentioned in all of the captions.

We’re definitely a sucker for these pranks!

— Stephanie Swaim