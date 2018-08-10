Did Justin Bieber Just Explain Why He Was Crying On The Side Of An NYC Street With A Sermon?

"I need that peace. I am tired of anxiety playing a significant role in my life. I can be anxious for nothing. How? In everything," the pastor begins. "When do you pray, where do you pray and what do you pray about? Everywhere! Anywhere. Anytime. You can talk to God. He is not far. He is near and he is listening."

"Ask him to be real. Ask him to show himself. Ask him to move into your neighborhood. In everything, we can talk to God. I could argue that if you don't know God, you should talk to God more than those who do," the sermon concludes.

Bieber was also asked about why he was crying in an interview with TMZ and he told the outlet that "good days and bad days."

"You got good days and you got bad days," he said. "It's not real if it doesn’t have any bad days."

