Did Kanye West Unfollow Kim Kardashian On Instagram?

Did Kanye West make a major change on Instagram? He’s reportedly unfollowed Kim Kardashian.

Fans noticed the 44-year-old rapper unfollowed his 40-year-old estranged wife on Monday. His Instagram account is now private, but he only follows 13 people. Kim however still follows the “Donda” rapper.

The move comes several months after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce in February.

Until now, the pair seemed to be on good terms. Kim took some of their kids to Kanye’s listening parties for his latest album “Donda” which was released in late August. The KKW Beauty founder even wore a Balenciaga wedding dress to one of the events.

Kanye does seem to address his marital woes in his latest album.

Many fans started to speculate that the song “Hurricane” is about his marriage to Kim – and some think he even alludes to the fact that he may have cheated on the reality star after their second child, Saint, was born in 2015.

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” Kanye admits in the song.

Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the revealing words to Page Six.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” a source told the publication.

Kim and Kanye went on to welcome two more children together in the following years. The pair shares eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

– Emely Navarro