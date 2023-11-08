Kendall Jenner Reveals Plans To One Day Have Kids

Kendall Jenner is revealing her plans to one day have children.

On this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the supermodel revealed to Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble how many children she hopes to have one day.

“Of course. Three max. I’m cool with two though,” Kendall told Kris. “I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling I know that.”

Although Kris already has 13 grandchildren, she hopes Kendall will one day start her own family and add to the ever-growing Kardashian/Jenner family.

“I know we’re all different but, me personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby. She’d be such a good mommy,” Kris said in a confessional.

In a separate confessional, Kendall said she will start her motherhood journey when the time is “right.”

“I just think about my life and the freedom I have right now and like the ease in like picking up and going somewhere, I just like that right now,” Kendall said. “But I’m also not going to do it with just anybody. I’m traditional I guess in that sense.”

On the topic of babies, this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” featured a special cameo from Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum Thompson, who Kris said looks just like Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Khloe this is the spitting image of your dad and your brother, it’s freaking me out,” Kris said. “Tatum is Robert Kardashian Sr. He is my ex-husband in baby form. Even his little mannerisms, his little smile, the way he looks at me.”

A new episode of “The Kardashians” drops every Thursday on Hulu.