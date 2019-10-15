Did Kate Middleton Suffer A Royal Oops Moment During Awkward Handshake In Pakistan?

No one is immune to awkward moments—not even the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate Middleton was left with her hand hanging as a soldier went to salute her before shaking her hand.

The moment happened as the Duke and Duchess—who are in the midst of a five-day tour of Pakistan—stepped out of their Range Rover to visit a government-run school.

A uniformed soldier greeted the royal duo and saluted to William before shaking his hand. Moments later Kate joined the two and immediately went for a handshake as the soldier began to salute her, leaving her hand dangling in midair.

But after nearly a decade of following royal protocol, the Duchess knew just what to do. She seemed amused and not at all bothered by the blunder and waited with her hand outstretched until the soldier realized his mistake and took her hand.

The Duke and Duchess proceeded to chat with the soldier before getting a tour of the school.

Princess Kate donned a traditional royal blue kurta and scarf by designer Maheen Khan for the occasion. The outfit and several others from the tour have sparked discussion that the Duchess is taking style notes from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.