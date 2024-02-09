Queen Camilla Gives King Charles Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Doing Extremely Well’

King Charles is said to be making the best of a serious health ordeal.

The monarch’s wife, Queen Camilla, shared an update on his well-being days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Camilla attended an event at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday, where the BBC reports she issued rare public remarks on Charles’ condition.

“He is doing extremely well under the circumstances,” Camilla said, also acknowledging how much His Majesty appreciates the well wishes he’s received since the news went public.

“He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere,” she continued, adding, “That’s very cheering.”

Camilla’s remarks come nearly a week after the palace announced Charles’ illness in a statement on Feb. 5, just days after he was released from the hospital following a three-night stay for prostate surgery.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

The palace went on to note that the king, 75, has begun a regular course of treatment and will follow doctors’ advice to step away from public duties in the interim. State business and official paperwork will continue as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

According to the palace, Charles wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and hopefully raise cancer awareness and offer support for those facing similar challenges.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King’s most recent health update comes as his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is recuperating at home following a two-week hospital stay after a scheduled abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is expected to refrain from official duties until at least Easter. Charles is said to have visited her while they were both checked in to the London Clinic for their respective situations.

Though details of her condition have been kept mostly under wraps, NBC News previously reported that it is not related to cancer.

Kate’s husband and Charles’ elder son, Prince William, broke his silence on the family’s recent medical scares during a speech at London’s Air Ambulance charity gala earlier this week.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all,” he said.