Did Kendall Jenner Just Shade Kris Jenner’s Hair Cut?

Why won’t Kendall Jenner cut her hair short? She doesn’t want to look like her mom. Ouch!

Kendall Jenner will do just about anything in the name of fashion, but she has some hard limits when it comes to her locks!

In an interview with E! last week, the supermodel revealed that sometimes she wishes she could cut off all of her hair (gasp)!

“I think about shaving it all off sometimes…Not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off,” she said.

But, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is terrified the end result might look a little too much like her momager, Kris Jenner!

“That’s the problem! If I cut my hair that short, then I just look like my mom,” she explained. “I’ve been on sets before and they’ve put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much, I literally am a mini-Kris Jenner when I have that hair.”

Her kids might not want to look like her, but Kris Jenner gets lots of hair inspo from them!

Kris was rocking long fringy bangs in January that looked a lot like Kim Kardashian’s bang look from October of last year.

And we can’t forget when she went platinum blond and looked like Miranda Preistly 2.0.

They say imitation is the best form of flattery, right?