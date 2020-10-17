Did Meghan Markle Wear Princess Diana’s Cartier Watch In New Portraits?

It looks like Meghan Markle may have been wearing a little something special from Princess Diana in new portraits released ahead of her and Prince Harry’s Time100 talks.

In the black and white photos, Meghan is dressed in a classic black suit teamed with a casual T-shirt. Her hair is worn in long waves and she’s sporting minimal accessories – a simple bracelet, her wedding ring and another ring, and what eagle-eyed fans suspect is Princess Diana’s Cartier wristwatch.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be wearing Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch, a simple yet elegant timepiece that the late Princess of Wales was seen sporting at multiple events. She donned the special accessory to a 1997 visit to London’s Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple and an engagement at the British Lung Foundation that same year.

Perhaps this was a special nod to the mother-in-law she never got to meet?

Although, it should be noted that Meghan was a fan of the wristwatch style long before she became a royal. She bought a two-tone version of the Tank watch back when she was still an actress on “Suits.”

As the then-actress told Hello back in 2015, “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Meghan and Harry’s new portrait certainly feels like them. The duo opted for a black-and-white snap, which has become synonymous with them and appear to have a more casual demeanor.