Did Prince Harry Hint That He Wanted To Leave The Royal Family Last Summer?

Prince Harry may have had plans to step away from his royal duties as early as last summer, according to a new account from Dr. Jane Goodall. The famous conservationist visited with Harry and his family last summer, and recently recalled a comment that the 35-year-old royal made during their chat at Frogmore Cottage.

“At the end [of the conversation] Meghan [Markle] came in to listen with Archie,’ Dr Goodall told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine. “He was very tiny and very sleepy — not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.”

Dr. Goodall held onto baby Archie for a little cuddle and recalled that she made him “do the Queen’s wave.”

“I suppose he’ll have to learn this,” she reportedly said at the time.

And apparently Harry’s response to the royal protocol was less than subtle.

“Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”

Over the summer, the new parents were still months away from their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, however the couple did decline the option to give their son a royal title.

After spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in Canada, and sharing the holidays with Meghan’s friends and family as opposed to the royal family, the duo returned to the U.K. to make a groundbreaking statement – that they would be leaving the royal family. The couple initially made an announcement on January 8 about taking a “step back” from their senior roles within the royal family, which came as a shock to many. They officially resigned from their roles in April after making several final appearances in March.

The couple have since relocated to Los Angeles and have been spending time at home with baby Archie.

