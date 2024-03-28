King Charles Encourages Friendship In First Public Remarks After Kate Middleton Cancer Reveal

King Charles has a special message.

The monarch, 75, delivered his first public remarks since daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer reveal, speaking in a pre-recorded speech played at the annual Royal Maundy service at England’sWorcester Cathedral on March 28.

According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, Charles encouraged the importance of connection while addressing attendees and expressed his regret for being unable to attend the event in person this year.

“We need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need,” Charles said in part.

Though he didn’t mention the Princess of Wales, 42, or either of their respective health situations, Charles’ words come shortly before his scheduled appearance at an Easter church service, his most high-profile royal outing amid his own health challenges.

The king confirmed his cancer diagnosis in February, shortly after he completed a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate. Like Kate, the 75-year-old monarch received medical attention at the London Clinic and is also said to be undergoing a regular course of treatment.

The palace has not specified the respective types of cancer the princess and the king are facing.

Kate shared her health update in a video released on March 22, marking the first time she’s directly addressed the public since her January surgery. Her last official appearance was during the family’s annual Christmas church outing at Sandringham in December 2023.

Rampant speculation regarding her whereabouts and well-being have taken over the internet in recent weeks, and conspiracy theories were further fueled following paparazzi photographs of the princess riding in a car and bystander footage of her going to a Windsor market with William on March 16.

The future queen assured viewers that she is hopeful about her prognosis, especially as she keeps her loved ones close.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said.