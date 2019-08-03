Did Tyler Cameron Spend The Night With ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown?

It looks like that drink date went well for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron!

The “Bachelorette” star, who invited Tyler out for drinks following the revelation that she and fiancé Jed Wyatt had split over claims made by his ex-girlfriend, was spotted walking the model out of her home on Friday morning.

The beauty queen was snapped casually dressed in black shorts and a plain white tee, while rocking messy hair and going makeup-free. Meanwhile Tyler, was spotted holding a small black suitcase while donning black shorts and a long-sleeved shirt.

The outing happened just a day after the 24-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a candid update on how she is doing after what went down on her journey to finding love.

“Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story,” she wrote. “The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions.”

Adding, “I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be.”

“My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning”

Hannah then touched on her asking out Tyler, to which she wrote, “And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited.”

“I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions,” she continued. “He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.”