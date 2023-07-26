JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal What Makes Their Marriage Work While Hosting New Reality Show ‘The Big D’ (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are getting real about being husband and wife!

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May, caught up with Access Hollywood exclusively on Wednesday and they shared what makes their marriage work.

“The main thing that you have to always continue to work on is communication and what each other needs,” JoJo said. “I think that’s something we’ve always kept in the forefront of our thoughts and our relationship and it’s something that we continue to make a focus when we need it to be.”

The pair, who fell in love on “The Bachelorette” in 2016, aren’t done with reality TV just yet! They are now hosting the new show “The Big D.”

“We enjoy working together, I think that’s huge. We enjoy being together when we’re doing nothing, I mean that’s some of our favorite, but also some of our best memories are stressful situations where we were working together. Where there was a deadline. Where there was lines to read. Where it was a business, whatever it was remodeling a home on a deadline and a budget, we enjoyed that aspect of it.”

The duo revealed that they are holding onto a special piece of their “Bachelorette” experience.

The couple, who got engaged on the ABC reality show in 2016, reflected on what they plan to do with the original engagement ring Jordan popped the question with while on the series.

“It means so much. Maybe I give it to, if we have a daughter, our daughter one day or just a memory for us,” JoJo said.

In 2019, Jordan re-proposed to JoJo with a new ring before they tied the knot in May 2022. The pair also said they would be ok with their future kids watching their season of the show when they’re old enough.

JoJo and Jordan have been open about their desire to start a family and JoJo even revealed that her husband is already having baby fever!

“Jordan has baby fever right now,” she joked. “We’ve always wanted kids we talk about it often. I don’t know if there is a time that’s the right time, I just think it’s going to be ‘all right, this feels good let’s give it a go and then see what happens.”

“We have nieces, we have nephews we are starting to spend a lot more time with them and have these little visions about what it would be like as a family and we are excited for it when the right time comes.”

JoJo and Jordan are currently the hosts of a new series “The Big D” where divorced singles meet in Costa Rica for a second chance at love along with their exes.

“The Big D” airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on USA Network and streams the next day on Peacock.