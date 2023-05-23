Diddy Celebrates Baby Love Saying Her First Words At 7 Months: ‘Proud Dad’

Diddy is sharing a close-up look at his baby daughter’s latest milestone!

The hip-hop mogul celebrated 7-month-old Love Sean saying “dada” in a cute Instagram video this week and revealed that he’d predicted the special landmark.

“Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!! Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!!” he wrote in his caption. “I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love.”

Little Love not only babbles like a champ but also shows off her bouncing skills while playing with mom Dana Tran in the adorable clip.

Diddy is also dad to six other children: 16-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29. He adopted late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s son Quincy Brown, now 32, while he and the model were still in a relationship.

Celebrities Who Announced Their Pregnancies In 2023: Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan & More! View Gallery

The rapper and entrepreneur confirmed Love’s birth in a surprise announcement in December when she was two months old. The bundle of joy is named after her famous dad twice – Sean is his first name and he changed his middle name from John to Love in recent years.

— Erin Biglow