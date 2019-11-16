Diddy Shares Touching Video Of Ex Kim Porter 1 Year After Her Death: ‘I Wish You Were Here’

Diddy is keeping Kim Porter‘s memory close on a difficult day.

Friday, Nov. 16 marked the one-year anniversary of the death of his former love. Kim unexpectedly died of lobar pneumonia at age 47, leaving behind her four children.

To honor his ex, Diddy shared a series of heartfelt Instagram posts. For the first, he snapped a video of the sun rising over the water, with the song “Perfect Peace” fittingly playing in the background.

“Today is gonna be a beautiful day. Thank you GOD FOR Breakthroughs TODAY 🙏🏿❤️. HAVE A BEAUTIFUL DAY. ❤️,” he wrote alongside the video.

Later, he posted an old video of Kim playing the piano as her family listened off-camera. Midway through her beautiful melody, a dog began barking, causing her to turn around and make faces at the pup as she continued to play.

“I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much,” Diddy wrote in his caption. “Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face.”

“I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU,” he continued in all caps. “I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!!”

Diddy closed his note with a declaration of his love: “Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter.”

The music mogul also shared a photo of a broken heart emoji the day prior, simply captioning it, “K🖤P.”

Earlier this year, Diddy opened up to Essence about the magnitude of his loss and the deep impact Kim had on his life.

“God sent her for me to teach me something,” he said. “There’s levels and dimensions to love, and especially love between a man and a woman. There’s this place that almost goes beyond friendship. It’s where two people actually feel like a level of responsibility to love this person forever, and a total trust.”

