Dierks Bentley Plants A Big Kiss On His Wife At 2018 ACM Awards & Tells Luke Bryan To Back Off

Dierks Bentley embraces his wife Cassidy Black following his performance at the 2018 ACM Awards. (Credit: Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Dierks Bentley was so overcome with emotion after his performance of "Woman, Amen," at the 2018 ACM Awards, he ran off the stage and into his wife, Cassidy Black's arms to give her a big kiss.
Cassidy Black and Dierks Bentley kiss during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
It was one the most romantic moments at the Sunday award show…. well, that was until his pal Luke Bryan tried to turn their sweet moment into a three-way. In a funny moment, Dierks is seen waving off Luke as he got out of his seat to go in and join in on the lovefest.
Despite Dierks trying to bat him away, Luke managed to nuzzle in, resulting in a group hug.
The two are longtime friends, and even co-hosted the ACM Awards together last year. We're guessing Dierks seriously didn't mind that his pal crashed his party — but you know, sometimes you need boundaries. RIGHT!?