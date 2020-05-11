Diplo Reveals He Had Baby With Model Jevon King

Diplo is a dad—again! The artist revealed he welcomed son Pace with model Jevon King when he included the model in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute post on his Instagram.

“Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it – the three strongest mothers in the world,” the 41-year-old captioned the series of photos. “I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til (sic) the moon and back.”

The “Close To Me” artist shared three photos to celebrate the mothers in his life. The first was a sweet throwback shot of the DJ with his mother Barbara, followed by a photo of his ex Kathryn Lockhart hugging their two sons Lockett and Lazer.

WATCH MORE: Cameron Diaz, Ashley Graham & More Stars Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day

The third photo featured Diplo’s brand-new son, Pace, being smooched by model mama Jevon. The 30-year-old had announced the birth of her child on March 21, a day after he was born. Since then, the proud mama has been sharing photos of her life with the sweet baby boy.

The former Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago also celebrated her first mother’s day with a sweet photo of her new baby.

“To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom,” the caption read.

Congratulations to the happy parents!