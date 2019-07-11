Disney Cancels ‘Descendants 3’ Premiere To Honor Late Star Cameron Boyce

The “Descendants” family is stepping away from the spotlight to mourn one of its own.

Disney Channel has canceled the premiere of its upcoming third film in the beloved franchise following the sudden death of star Cameron Boyce.

Though the network said in a statement to Access on Thursday that it is “proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen,” they have found another way to honor the late actor in lieu of a red carpet event.

“The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the statement read.

In addition, the Boyce family has granted permission for Disney Channel to dedicate the “Descendants 3” telecast in Cameron’s memory.

Cameron passed away in his sleep on July 6 from a seizure. He was just 20 years old. His loved ones announced in an initial statement that the Disney Channel fave had been battling an “ongoing medical condition,” which was later clarified to be epilepsy.

The young actor appeared as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in all three “Descendants” films. He is also known for his roles on “Jessie,” “Jake and the Neverland Pirates” and Disney XD’s “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.”

— Erin Biglow