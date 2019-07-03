Disney’s Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Casts Halle Bailey As Ariel: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Star

Halle Bailey is headed under the sea!

She’s been cast as Ariel in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” according to multiple reports.

““After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement obtained from Variety.

Halle reacted to the news tweeting, “dream come true…”

Here’s five things you need to know about the star!

1. She’s Beyoncé approved!

Bailey is a part of the famed musical group Chloe x Halle, who first gained Queen Bey’s attention when they covered her bop, “Pretty Hurts” in 2013.

Chloe x Halle went on to become Beyoncé’s opening act during her Formation World Tour during her European leg of the tour. She also starred in the video short, “Beyoncé: All Night.” Honestly, as the protégé of Bey, Halle will definitely be delivering an iconic rendition of “Part Of Your World”!

2. She’s an amazing actress!

This isn’t Halle’s first rodeo. She stars in the hit series “Grown-ish” as Sky Forster opposite Yara Shahidi. Her IRL sister Chloe also stars in the show as her onscreen sister Jazlyn.

On top of starring in the series, the sisters also wrote the show’s theme song, “Grown.”

3. She’s a social media superstar!

Halle definitely has a strong online presence. Chloe x Halle has one million subcribers on YouTube, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 204k followers on Twitter.

4. Halle already has ties to Disney!

Though she didn’t star in the film, she and her sister had a hit single in Disney’s Storm Reid starring “Wrinkle in Time.”

She also had a role in the Disney Channel series, “Austin & Ally” in 2013!

5. Fans already are stanning her as Ariel!

Not only are fans loving the casting news, but so are celebs!

Zendaya shared her support tweeting, “Yeeeeessss!! Here for thiiissss!! @chloexhalle.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda also reacted saying, “Oh, hey, meet Ariel!”

Are you excited to see the film?

— by Stephanie Swaim