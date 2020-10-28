DJ Khaled Launches #RescueChristmas Challenge To Help Underprivileged Families

Bless up!

DJ Khaled has joined forces with The Salvation Army and Walmart for the #RescueChristmas challenge with the goal of making the holidays a little bit brighter for underprivileged families.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has been providing gifts to children and seniors for more than 40 years, but the need is so much greater now due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, there will be a Salvation Army Angel Tree in most Walmart stores across the country, in addition to the opportunity to purchase Angel Tree gifts online.

The “POPSTAR” hitmaker, who hosted Walmart’s 2020 Top-Rated by Kids Toy Awards, has pledged to donate to his regional Salvation Army in the Fort Lauderdale area — and he’s encouraging others to do the same nationwide!

“I’m challenging all my friends and I’m challenging you to help rescue Christmas,” he said. “Together, we’re hoping to aid 2.5 million kids this Christmas.

The Salvation Army is one of the world’s largest social service charities. Nearly 300,000 children rely on the nonprofit for daycare and summer camps each year. In 2020, the organization has already served meals to over 100 million people. As the pandemic continues into the holiday season, they could serve up to 155% more through Christmas with volunteers and assistance.

For more information on the Angel Tree Program and the #RescueChristmas challenge, visit The Salvation Army website.

— Gabi Duncan